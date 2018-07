Fans finally got a good look at Rumi and Sir. Beyoncé shared (or somebody shared) a picture of herself holding her twins, and Twitter thoroughly approved.

Beyoncé, Rumi & Sir. I AM NOT CRYING! 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/qCnP1q6nDZ — On The Run II (@OTRIITourInfo) July 26, 2018

From the looks of things, the Beyoncé and Jay-Z is strong as both share strong features of both their parents.

Meanwhile, we’re sure Blue approved.

—

Photo: Getty