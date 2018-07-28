Charlamagne Tha God Rape Accuser Loses Another Legal Battle, Host’s DNA Not Found In Rape Kit

Charlamagne Tha God has been hounded by recently resurfaced allegations that he raped a minor many years ago in his native South Carolina, a case that has since been dismissed and declared closed. Charlamagne’s accuser introduced a rape kit but it was revealed that none of the media personality’s DNA was discovered.

The Blast reports:

The Blast has obtained documents from Charlamagne’s now-dismissed assault case out of South Carolina. The court filings include a Forensic Services Laboratory Report after a rape kit was adminstered to then 15-year-old Jessica Reid shortly after she accused the “Breakfast Club” host of rape.

According to the documents, there was no evidence of any semen found inside Reid from an oral, vaginal and rectal swab. Material found underneath the girl’s fingernails was also analyzed and determined to contain “Nothing of apparent serological evidentiary value.”

As we reported, Charlamagne ended up pleading down to a lesser charge and the assault case was dismissed. Reid is trying to petition a higher court to reopen the criminal case, which has proven to be unsuccessful so far.

It appears that the accuser’s attempt to revive the case with a higher court will have insurmountable hurdles to leap if the matter were to reopen but that looks to be a futile mission at this juncture.

—

Photo: WENN