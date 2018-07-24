Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes For Past Rape Remarks

Charlamagne Tha God has faced a barrage of criticism in the past few weeks after allegations resurfaced that he engaged in sex with a minor back in 2001. While the charges regarding that case have been officially dropped and will remain sealed, Charlamagne addressed some past comments he made regarding rape culture and used the moment to apologize for his insensitivity around the matter.

Via his The Brilliant Idiots podcast on Monday (July 23), Charlamagne opened up a six-minute segment to discuss his triggering comments along with speaking to the clips and tweets of his commentary that have been swirling about of late. One issue Charlamagne spoke to was him saying he gave a woman a drink before having sex with a woman which, in his words, made her “incoherent” and has raised questions about the host’s past comments regarding women.

“Back in 2015, I attempted to have a dialogue about rape culture with an emphasis on the role men play, and a clip was pulled from that conversation,” Charlamagne said. “I can honestly say that I communicated that all wrong, I totally understand why ya’ll are on my ass and you have every right to be.

Charlamagne added, “I didn’t handle that conversation in the right way. I was looking at some comments of rape survivors who were triggered by that conversation and I have to apologize to ya’ll.”

