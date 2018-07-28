‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Trailer Out, Classic Comic Book Outfit Teased

The first season of Iron Fist starring Finn Jones in the lead role of Danny Rand didn’t exactly wow critics or fans, but alas a second season of the series is upon us. In a new trailer released Saturday (July 28), the sworn protector of K’un Lun is back to his crimefighting ways and the clip teases the Iron Fist’s iconic outfit.

The clip shows Danny and his bad-ass love interest Colleen Wing, played by Jessica Henwick, walking along a New York block. The action around the jars Danny back into his time training in the world of K’un Lun and features him in a bloody fistfight with another trainee. Colleen snaps him out of his dark memory but it’s clear Danny is shaken by what flashes in his mind.

Danny was last seen in season two of Luke Cage and the pairing of the two brought back instant memories for fans of the Iron Fist and Power Man team up along with some much-improved fight scenes.

All of this serves as an announcement that Iron Fist is making its return to Netflix on Sept. 7.

Check out the trailer below.

Photo: Netflix/YouTube