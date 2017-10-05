Heroes For Hire: Second Season Of Luke Cage Will Feature Iron Fist

Luke Cage‘s second season isn’t coming until 2018, but a new promotional photo promises a bit of what’s to come. In the teaser photo exclusively obtained by Entertainment Weekly from Netflix, Danny Rand, also known as the Immortal Iron Fist, makes an appearance.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

Danny Rand (Finn Jones) a.k.a. the Immortal Iron Fist a.k.a. Protector of K’un-Lun a.k.a. Sworn Enemy of the Hand a.k.a. the Defender the other Defenders kept picking on will appear in the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage with Luke Cage (Mike Colter) himself. Marvel is keeping details of Danny’s involvement under wraps, but when Luke’s standalone series returns on Netflix, the two comic-book partners will be seen together at least once. EW has the evidence with this exclusive first look at the pair in season 2.

Not much can be determined from the photo, nor are there any available plot details. Fans of the comics will know that Luke Cage and Iron Fist were a powerful duo in the Marvel Universe, also known as the Heroes for Hire. Jones and Colter also starred together in the recent debut season of The Defenders.

Check out the photo below.

—

Photo; Entertainment Weekly/Netflix