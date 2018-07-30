Boob Down: Mia Khalifa Needs Surgery To Fix Deflated Breast After Getting Hit With Hockey Puck

Former porn star turned sports analyst Mia Khalifa suffered a weird injury during a hockey game earlier this year. Khalifa, 25, was slammed in the chest with a hockey puck during a Washington Capitals playoff game that ruptured her left breasts, and she says she’ll get her boob touched up early next year.

Daily Star reports:

The former adult film actress was watching a Stanley Cup Playoff game earlier this year when the six-ounce disk crashed into her.

She said it ruptured her left breast implant and left her feeling like “blood was going everywhere”.

The American-Lebanese presenter even kept the puck – that she believed could have been travelling 80mph – as a treasured souvenir.

Now the West Ham fan has revealed she will undergo surgery to fix her breast at the beginning of next year.

Mia Khalifa told Daily Star Online: “I was sitting behind the glass during a game, and it came shooting over the glass and it caught me so off guard and I had no idea it was coming.

“I grabbed my chest and I didn’t want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere.

While the shot had to be painful and could have been worse had it hit her above the bustline, she was all smiles back in May when she posted a photo of the incident and got to keep the puck too.

“I got to take it home, it was the single greatest souvenir any hockey fan can get: a game-used puck that comes at you and hits you,” Khalifa told the outlet.

—

