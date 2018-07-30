She Got Game: ‘NBA Live 19’ Will Allow You To Create Female Players To Use In “The One” Career Mode

NBA Live broke ground when they first introduced the WNBA into last years iteration of the well-known basketball video game franchise. This year they are breaking the glass ceiling by allowing players to create their own female players that can be used in the game.

This is a massive step in the movement to include female athletes in video games and as EA points out the first time women will be available in the create-a-player feature. Utilizing the NBA companion iOS and Android app, players can scan their face and import it into the game to use on their player. Like their male counterparts, you will be able to use the Icon Abilities from some the most exceptional women to ever touch the hardwood like Los Angeles Sparks all-star forward/center Candace Parker.

Once you are finished creating your player, you can then pursue your professional basketball playing dreams in NBA Live’s career mode “The One.” Female players will experience the same challenges and have access to same gear, skills and follow the same career progression as male players do. Female players will also be able to collect male players ankles and possibly make a poster out of them because men and women can play together.

This has been a long time coming, so kudos to EA and NBA Live for continuing to push the envelope. The ladies got game too and deserve to be in the spotlight as well. Fellas don’t be that guy to hate on this, just embrace it cause the ladies got game too. NBA Live 19 drops on PS4 and Xbox One September 7th. You can get a peak of the ladies in-game action and Candace Parker below.

—

Photo: EA