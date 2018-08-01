Melania Trump Looking Like A White House Garden Burglar Is Meme Glory

Melania Trump can’t win for losing. We have no sympathy for anyone who decided to marry Donald Trump, and now she has become meme fodder thanks to a blatantly stage photo of herself in the White House garden.

It seems like Chrissy Tiegen is one of the people who initially set off the meme about the Russian-picked FLOTUS.

these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens pic.twitter.com/s2mwLKRK7b — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

The photo is actually from late last year, when Teen Vogue also noted that Melania was gardening in a $1400 shirt.

You knew the jig was up when Melania is seen “gardening” in a pristine pair of Converse Jack Purcell’s. Not a speck of dirt on those bad boys because, Melania gardening? That’s like Cheeto paying attention.

Also, she’s wearing sunglasses, and it doesn’t look sunny.

And we gotta mention, why is she posing like she just got caught stealing something? Also, what in the f*ck is she actually supposed to be doing?

So many questions, so many memes. Peep the best of the best in the gallery.

—

Photo: Getty