New Details Emerge In Tristan Thompson’s Draymond Green Fade Delivery

After Bossip broke the news about Tristan Thompson allegedly putting the paws on Draymond Green, you had to know more details were coming. Those details are now publicly known and it appears that while the Cleveland Cavaliers big man didn’t exactly knuckle up the Golden State Warriors star, Thompson apparently did son Green but it looks like the beef was squashed by the end of the night.

[E]veryone was stunned when Thompson, according to sources, out of nowhere attacked Green.

No argument. No squaring up. No taking it outside.

“It was a sucker punch,” said one source who attended the party. “But, to be honest, it wasn’t really a punch. It was more like a shove.”

It was a face mush, another source described it. Other reports have described it as a legit punch, maybe even a quick one-two.

The outlet adds that attendees as the ESPYs afterparty event said that Green was obviously angered but that LeBron James and Kevin Durant were able to cool the big men down and the night went on.

It’s been ugly between these two since the Warriors mopped up the Cavaliers earlier this summer. Hopefully, they keep this same energy on the basketball court and it doesn’t spill over to fades being handed out like Christmas candy in the future.

