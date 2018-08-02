Nicki Minaj Album Delayed Again, Blame Tracy Chapman?

Here we go again. Nicki Minaj revealed that she may have to push the release of her new album back, again, due to problems clearing a sample.

Minaj’s Queen album was originally due out next week, August 10. However, it seems she’s having trouble clearing a Tracy Chapman sample.

“Tracy Chapman, can you please hit me,” she initially tweeted. She scrubbed that and went with a poll instead.

She took a vote on Twitter: “Keep date/lose record” or “Keep record/push date 1 wk.” But that came up a 50/50 split.

Since I may have asked it wrong. 🤭🦄 vote. You guys can only imagine how much this means to me. It’s such a perfect body of work 🎈love you. Long time. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2018

Per HipHopDX, in a since deleted note (notice a pattern), Minaj mentioned that the album will now be dropping August 17.

My darlings!!! I have a huge surprise that I can’t share until the day before #Queen drops. So in the meantime, check out this playlist I made for you guys. I did #FEFE with my new BFF from BROOKLYN. He’s a little funny looking but he’s really sweet under all those tats. ? New York til da DEF!!!! Ha! Last time I teamed up with YG was for his remix to “My Hitta.” We recently performed #BigBank at the BET Awards and had a blast wit my dudes Big Sean and 2 Chainz. I have classic bops with all 3 of them so I’m including them on this list. I’m super excited about my recent collaboration with Ariana Grande. She’s one of the realest artists I’ve had the pleasure of working with. She couldn’t fly with me to Turks to shoot the #BedVideo so we shot her scenes in Malibu. We’re actually working on edit number 2 for the #BedVideo to include all the fun stuff we had to remove. I love “Ball For Me” with Post Malone. Not sure why he won’t release the video. ? It’s DOPE!!! ? I hope you enjoy my playlist. Can’t wait for you guys to hear my 4th album QUEEN ON AUGUST 17!!!!!!!

Will Queen be worth the wait, or are you already over it. Let us know what you think in the comments.