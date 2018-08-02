CLOSE
Home > News

Nation Of Islam Issues Statement Over Netflix Cancelling Louis Farrakhan Doc

The organization poses the question if "outside forces" had anything to do with the decision.

Leave a comment
BIG3 - Week Two

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

After news that a documentary on the life of Nation of Islam leader Min. Louis Farrakhan was not coming to Netflix just after an announcement it was, the controversial group issued a statement to raise a question. In the statement, NOI leadership suggested that “outside forces” led to the termination of the documentary’s release.

“The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan produced a documentary entitled, “My Life’s Journey Through Music”. As late as July 30, 2018, Netflix published that this documentary would be “Coming August 1” on its media platform,” reads a portion of the press statement.

The statement continues with, “On July 31, 2018, less than 24 hours before the airing of the documentary, the Nation of Islam became aware through news and online outlets that Netflix © decided not to air it due to “internal miscommunication”.  The Nation of Islam has not been informed of what was the alleged”“internal miscommunication.”

The NOI statement goes on ask if Netflix bowed to “outside forces” and possible media pressure. Given Farrakhan’s fiery past and pointed words towards the Jewish community, the NOI’s angle might be further examined.

Photo: Getty

documentary , louis farrakhan , nation of islam , netflix , NOI

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert - New York, New York
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil Kim “Nasty One” & More | Daily Visuals 8.1.18
08.01.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close