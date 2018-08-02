Nation Of Islam Issues Statement Over Netflix Cancelling Louis Farrakhan Doc

After news that a documentary on the life of Nation of Islam leader Min. Louis Farrakhan was not coming to Netflix just after an announcement it was, the controversial group issued a statement to raise a question. In the statement, NOI leadership suggested that “outside forces” led to the termination of the documentary’s release.

“The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan produced a documentary entitled, “My Life’s Journey Through Music”. As late as July 30, 2018, Netflix published that this documentary would be “Coming August 1” on its media platform,” reads a portion of the press statement.

The statement continues with, “On July 31, 2018, less than 24 hours before the airing of the documentary, the Nation of Islam became aware through news and online outlets that Netflix © decided not to air it due to “internal miscommunication”. The Nation of Islam has not been informed of what was the alleged”“internal miscommunication.”

The NOI statement goes on ask if Netflix bowed to “outside forces” and possible media pressure. Given Farrakhan’s fiery past and pointed words towards the Jewish community, the NOI’s angle might be further examined.

Photo: Getty