Demi Lovato Will Enter Rehab

Demi Lovato has finally agreed to seek help for her drug addiction after her frightening ordeal last week where she reportedly overdosed on an unnamed drug according to sources. Lovato has publicly battled addiction and even went sober for a while before sliding into a relapse.

TMZ reports:

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, Demi’s family has squarely raised the issue of rehab with her … something they delayed for days because of the many complications resulting from the OD. Demi was very sick and her family did not want to upset her with something that might trigger conflict.

We’re told she’s still at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but one source says, “She’s getting out any day now.” Our sources say there will be no transition … it’s right from Cedars to a live-in rehab facility.

We do not know which facility Demi will enter and whether it’s in California or another state.

The 25-year-old singer drug use issues were so extreme that the outlet adds a staff member said they would stop working for her if she didn’t get help for the addiction. Hopefully, this signals Lovato is on the mend.

—

Photo: WENN