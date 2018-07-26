Demi Lovato Reportedly Rejected Intervention Attempt From Her Team

Demi Lovato‘s rumored overdose ordeal was weeks in the making, that is if chatter coming from the singer’s inner circle rings true. According to sources close to the 25-year-old Lovato, her team tried to stage an intervention attempt but it was rejected in lieu of continuing down the path of partying and drugs.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Demi tell us members of her team noticed she was in a bad place a few weeks ago, and even confronted her about it. We’re told they offered assistance to get her back to sobriety. The plan was to urge her into a rehab program.

We’re told the intervention attempt was not successful — Demi refused and continued to party, instead. Other sources tell us she tried to make it seem like everything was okay, but her struggle became obvious shortly before Tuesday’s overdose.

Adding to this story, Lovato and her manager, Phil McIntyre, split their business relationship months ago adds the outlet. Lovato is currently recovering from the medical incident she suffered this past Tuesday and her family is denying that drugs were at the center of the hospitalization.

