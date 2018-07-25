Demi Lovato Was Using Methamphetamine, Per Nurse

Demi Lovato relapsed and suffered a drug overdose yesterday (July 24). What drug or drugs she was exactly using is still unconfirmed, but a nurse says the singer was using methamphetamine.

Reports the Blast:

As we first reported, Demi was uncooperative with responding paramedics, and refused to name the drugs she took before falling unconscious.

However, sources connected to the situation tell us the incident report states that a nurse at the hospital told police Lovato was using methamphetamine in the time leading up to the incident. The manner in which she was allegedly using the substance was not revealed.

It had been erroneously reported that Lovato had overdosed on heroin, which our sources close to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer had steadfastly denied all along.

Cops also reportedly found drug paraphernalia throughout the singer’s Hollywood Hills home.

Lovato is reportedly awake and recuperating.

