Demi Lovato Suffers Drug Overdose, Rushed To Hospital

Pop singer and actress Demi Lovato has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a drug overdose. Initially reported as heroin, word is Lovato was uncooperative with EMT’s didn’t reveal what narcotic she OD’s on.

Apparently, Lovato had recently fallen off the wagon.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say Demi was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. We do not know her condition.

Demi has fought substance abuse for years … at one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been 6 years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

Last month she released a song called “Sober” where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.

Addiction is a disease.

Get well soon. Plenty of stars and peers are offering their support on social media.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com