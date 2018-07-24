Demi Lovato Suffers Drug Overdose, Rushed To Hospital

Pop singer and actress Demi Lovato has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a drug overdose. Initially reported as heroin, word is Lovato was uncooperative with EMT’s didn’t reveal what narcotic she OD’s on.
Apparently, Lovato had recently fallen off the wagon.
Reports TMZ:
Our sources say Demi was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. We do not know her condition.
Demi has fought substance abuse for years … at one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been 6 years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.
Last month she released a song called “Sober” where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.
Addiction is a disease.
Get well soon. Plenty of stars and peers are offering their support on social media.
—
Photo: WENN.com