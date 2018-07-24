CLOSE
Home > News

Demi Lovato Suffers Drug Overdose, Rushed To Hospital

She had recently fallen off the wagon after years being sober.

Leave a comment
Demi Lovato

Source: photo: C.M. Wiggins/WENN.com

Pop singer and actress Demi Lovato has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a drug overdose. Initially reported as heroin, word is Lovato was uncooperative with EMT’s didn’t reveal what narcotic she OD’s on.

Apparently, Lovato had recently fallen off the wagon.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say Demi was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. We do not know her condition.

Demi has fought substance abuse for years … at one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been 6 years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

Last month she released a song called “Sober” where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.

Addiction is a disease.

Get well soon. Plenty of stars and peers are offering their support on social media.

Photo: WENN.com

demi lovato , Drugs

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
A$AP Rocky ft. A$AP Twelvyy & KEY! “Crazy Brazy,” Lil Duval ft. Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy “Smile B*tch” & More | Daily Visuals 7.24.18
07.24.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close