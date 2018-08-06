The Game 2-Pieced His Own Drew League Teammate, Apologizes

We all know the Game has hands, but he needs to exercise more chill. The Compton rapper got into fisticuffs with his own teammate during a Drew League basketball game.

It was a playoff game no less.

Reportedly, while the other team was shooting free throws, the Game squared up with Jarion Henry. To make a matters worse, someone else came in and swung on Henry from behind (you can see him wearing a red hat—no MAGA—in the clip above). The Game had already stole on Henry before they squared up (see more footage on the flip).

And yes, the Game’s team, Birdie’s Revenge, took an L buy 2 points, after winning the ‘Chip last year.

Shortly after, in a now-deleted post, the Game hopped on Instagram to offer an apology. After taking the blame for the loss, he wrote, “I’m writing this sincere apology 1st & foremost to my teammate & lil brother @j_hennn for my role in our disagreement that went a lot further than it should’ve.”

He added, “I acted out of character & although as brothers for the last 7 years & one of my teammates I definitely consider family…. there are always heated moments on the court & in our locker room but it should never get to where it got to today… so again, this is my apology fam.”

Jayceon also apologized to the Drew League for his actions. Seems he didn’t learn after fading an off-duty cop after a pick up basketball game back in 2015 that can’t no good come from throwing the 5’s on a basketball court.

