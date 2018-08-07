New ‘NBA 2K19’ “Take The Crown” Trailer ft. Jay Rock’s “Win”

It’s almost that time again. NBA 2K19 is precisely one month away and to get us hyped for the next installment in the beloved basketball video game franchise a new trailer has arrived.

2K Sports invites you to “Take the Crown” in the 1:10 preview of 2K19 that features all of the NBA’s biggest stars such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and this year cover athletes LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Perfectly scored with TDE’s lyricist Jay Rock’s banger “Win” we see 2K19 in action as the NBA’s best and brightest get busy on the court. The shining moment of this trailer is a glimpse of how LeBron James looks doing LeBron things while donning a Lakers uniform.

Noticeably the trailer also is possibly giving us some heavy foreshadowing to what a potential finals matchup between the NBA’s two most storied franchises the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers could look like. Based on the trailer, it looks like 2K19 continues on the path of greatness its predecessors have put the game on. Just last week it was announced the NBA 2K18 set a franchise record by selling over 10 million copies of the game and boasting impressive playtime numbers.

It’s safe to assume that NBA 2K19 will continue that winning formula and with the help of still fresh NBA 2K League and gamers wanting to get on board this years edition will break that record. NBA 2K19 Standard Edition officially drops September 11th. The 20th Anniversary Edition which features the woke goat LeBron James on the cover drops 4 days earlier on September 7th. Do your due diligence and pre-order whichever edition suits you now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

—

Photo: 2K/Take-Two Interactive