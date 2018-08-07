CLOSE
Travis Scott Gets Biblical With It In His Visuals To “Stop Trying To Be God” [Video]

Cactus Jack finds religion in his latest clip

Travis Scott Astroworld Album Cover

Source: Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack / Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

It’s only been four days since Travis Scott released his highly anticipated third studio LP, Astroworld, and as expected he’s following up his drop with some visuals to get social media a buzzing.

Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy comes through with a post-apocalyptic clip to “Stop Trying To Be God” where the H-Town rapper steps in the shoes of a few biblical figures before pissing off Black Jesus. Kylie Jenner also makes a weird guest appearance (a buzzing social media shall be).

Check out the clip to “Stop Trying To Be God” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Astroworld when it drops on

08.07.18
