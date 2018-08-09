Rapist Brock Turner Takes An “L” In Court, Still A Known Sexual Offender

A year before Donald Trump became the poster boy for white privilege when he stole the US Presidency from Hillary Clinton, college student Brock Turner was the face for the societal favoritism when he was sentenced to a mere six months in prison for sexually assaulting an unconscious 22-year-old woman. The sentence for the charges against Turner carried a maximum of 14 years in jail but the judge residing over the case felt that a lengthy prison sentence would “have a severe impact” on Turners life.

A year later that same judge sentenced a Latino man to three years in prison for a similar crime but that’s neither here nor there.

Then last month Brock Turner tried to squeeze his white privilege for all it was worth when he filed for a motion to overturn his original conviction with his lawyer stating that Turner committed “sexual outercourse.” Yeah, apparently that’s a thing somewhere in the burbs. Unfortunately for Brock, a California judge said “Nah.”

According to Raw Story, The U.S. Courts of Appeals For The Sixth District of California said that there was “substantial evidence” against Brock Turner to uphold the original 2015 conviction. They truly waited until Trump turned the U.S. into Amerikkka to try their hand at getting the conviction thrown out.

—

Photo: Stanford Department of Public Safety