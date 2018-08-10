Jig, No Boo: DeAndre Hopkins Says He’s Not Smashing Iggy Azalea’s Bogus Buns

The jig is completely afoot now that Iggy Azalea and DeAndre Hopkins are both saying out loud that they’re single despite evidence and such suggesting otherwise. The Houston Texans wide receiver said online he was the Aussie rapper’s boyfriend and she too said the pair were an item earlier this week but apparently it’s all in the past.

Sports Illustrated reports:

Within the past week, both Hopkins and Azalea said they were dating in response to fans asking on Instagram. On Tuesday, during an interview with Y100 Miami, Azalea publicly confirmed the two were seeing each other.

But by Wednesday night, things seemed to have ended. Azalea wrote “I’m single” on Twitter alongside a shrugging emoji and blushing emoji.

Hopkins also tweeted a confirmation, writing “Y’all know I can care less about social media , but ya boi is SINGLE!!” (sic).” The tweet has since been deleted.

Welp, that was quick.

