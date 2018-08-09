Jig Spotting: Iggy Azalea Claims She Single After Confirming DeAndre Hopkins Relationship, Twitter Reacts

Copyright © 2018 BHM Digital.
Posted 14 hours ago
Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN
At this point, we don’t know who to believe but Twitter is already active as expected.
Single you say? pic.twitter.com/dmIeV5DIyN— ThatGuy (@Cayden_Cline) August 9, 2018
He still beat RT @IGGYAZALEA: I’m single. 🤷♀️😊— Elon Musk’s cousin (@_joseee) August 9, 2018
The real reason @IGGYAZALEA is single: she was SABOTAGED! #Texans pic.twitter.com/qdYhgAimmD— PCreight (@PCreighton1) August 9, 2018
lol. RT @IGGYAZALEA: I’m single. 🤷♀️😊— Sir-Hampton (@_sirhampton_) August 9, 2018
first thing your ex say after she do some hoe shit RT @IGGYAZALEA: I’m single. 🤷♀️😊— 6'6 God (@cokexman) August 9, 2018
You may be single but at least your music is trash— L.S.Dee Brown (@NotYou_83) August 9, 2018
Single but not sleeping alone?— Kasule Maxwell (@KasuleMaxwell) August 9, 2018
🤔 single? pic.twitter.com/dbQJjvKlRO— Anthony (@Leichtskorpion) August 9, 2018
@IGGYAZALEA pic.twitter.com/3ssDerdy7g— Adrian Wojnarowski (@Woj__Bombs) August 9, 2018
BANG! wait... nvm. pic.twitter.com/cPXs3OiA4M— San Pablito De 713 (@HTXMade27) August 9, 2018
I'm Troydan— Troydan (@TroydanGaming) August 9, 2018
pic.twitter.com/fXHgmIjKFO— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018
I’m single. 🤷♀️😊— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018
