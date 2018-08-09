Iggy Azalea Twerked Her Way To Another Black Athlete?

The last time Iggy Azalea found herself in the arms of a professional athlete, it didn’t end so well. After leaving the zany Nick Young in the relationship rear view for reasons, the Aussie twerk goddess is, or was, with another black athlete, this time NFL player DeAndre Hopkins.

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young announced on Sunday, June 19th, 2016 that they split and called off their engagement. The pair were trying to repair their relationship after the former Lakers basketball guard was caught allegedly admitting to cheating in a leaked video. That ended things for Iggy and Nick.

Since that point in time, Iggy has stayed as far away from athletes as possible, but now it appears, she’s getting back into the game with an athlete. These screenshots suggest that Iggy and DeAndre Hopkins are now an official couple. DeAndre even confirms the two are dating.

Sports Gossip caught the screencaps of Iggy and DeAndre openly flirting and a fan asked the big question everyone was wondering about. Azalea confirmed they were dating also in a new interview with Miami radio station Y100. However, that was this past Tuesday and Azalea was on Twitter earlier this morning (Aug. 9) saying she’s destined to be “Alone Forever” so maybe it’s all a troll job.

I’m single. 🤷‍♀️😊 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever.

Iam completely fine with that.

I have a routine now.

I watch movies alone in the shower n shit… its nice. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

