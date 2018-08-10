Cheeto Jesus Once Again Lashes Out At NFL Players For Protesting Police Brutality

If you’ve been keeping up with the news you’d know that Robert “Batman” Mueller is slowly but surely closing in on Donald Trump’s criminal empire and you know what that means: Cheeto turns to his alter-ego, Donna The Divider.

In the wee hours of the morning Donald Trump once again took to Twitter to once again serve up red meat to his hardcore racist base. Railing against NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem, Donald Trump once again questioned the intelligence of African-Americans by stating that most of the players kneeing were “unable to define” the cause they were kneeling for.

Really?! This from the same Russian patsy who thinks clean coal is coal that’s literally cleansed with soap or something.

He then followed up that tweet with another in which he called for players to find another way to protest or “be Suspended Without Pay!”

While players like the Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took a knee during the anthem, others raised their fists and some decided to just stay in the locker room instead of being on the field and becoming a target of social animosity.

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

And this is why LeBron James wouldn’t waste his time sitting across from a divisive narcissistic sociopath regardless of the job title he stole. Trying to talk to a person hellbent on building a wall is basically talking to a wall of a person. There’s no point.