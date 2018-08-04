The Irony: Cheeto Trump Questions LeBron James’ Intellect After CNN Interview

Earlier this week, LeBron James sat down with CNN’s Don Lemon this past Monday (July 30) and the interviewed covered a bevy of topics including James’ I Promise school in Akron, Ohio among other issues. Friday night (Aug. 3), President Donald Trump dusted the Cheetos dust off his hands and got Twitter fingers busy by questioning James and Lemon’s intelligence while bigging up Michael Jordan in the process.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike,” Trump wrote late Friday night. Immediately, critics on Twitter blasted the president for using his platform to shoot down James’ efforts in his hometown to improve conditions in his hometown and lacking the decency to applaud an athlete and instead rely on insult.

Lemon, who has mastered his petty over the years, is no fan of Trump himself and took to Twitter to make it known he saw the jab the clumsy Commander-In-Chief took.

“Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest,” Lemon wrote in a Saturday morning (Aug. 4) caption for a tweet linking his interview with King James.

Photo: WENN