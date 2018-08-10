Quavo Releases 3 New Singles “Bubblegum” “Lambtalk” & “Workin Me” [Listen]

Quavo‘s been so busy cutting tracks with Migos and making guest appearances on other artists projects that he’s rarely had time to drop some of his own solo work. Today that changes and the ATLien doesn’t isn’t just releasing one new cut, but three.

Just in time for Drake’s and Migos Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour, Quavo releases “Bubblegum,” “Lambtalk” and “Workin Me” and begins the buzz for his long awaited solo project.

While “Bubblegum” seems like a single aimed for his female fanbase, “Lambtalk” and “Workin Me” are more in tuned with the familiar trap house music that helped propel the Migos to Hip-Hop stardom. Check out the cuts below and let us know if Quavo got that work you been waiting for.