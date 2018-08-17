Aretha Franklin’s Homegoing Will Be Open Casket Public Viewing

The legendary Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin will soon be laid to rest, and the family has decided that a small ceremony to honor her life would not be possible considering her massive influence on music. The homegoing service for Franklin will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit at a still-undetermined date.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the family tell us … the memorial for the Queen of Soul will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. We’re told the location was chosen to accommodate the thousands expected to show up. Aretha was also a frequent visitor.

As of now, no date’s been set … and it’s unclear if it will be open casket.

Our sources say Aretha’s family determined a traditional church service for her viewing just wasn’t an option because of the projected turnout.

The outlet adds the event will be an open casket public viewing, giving many to see Franklin for the final time. The museum was also where civil rights icon Rosa Parks’ public viewing was held back in 2005.

—

