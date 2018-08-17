Still No Cookout Invite: Omarosa Shared Audio Of Lara Trump Trying To Buy Her Silence

Omarosa Manigault Newman is still, and forever, persona non grata in the woke community. Nevertheless, we are totally here for all the receipts she had tucked away.

Yesterday (August 16), Trump’s former favored Token Negro shared audio of Lara Trump (Eric Trump’s wife) essentially trying to buy her silence after she got fired from her White House gig.

“It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly if you come on board the campaign, we can’t have…,” Lara Trump is heard saying, while offering Omarosa $15K a month for her services if she were to join the Trump 2020 “campaign.”

The audio was first released to MSNBC.

Omarosa must have figured she would probably get stiffed on her dough. She still can’t come to the cookout, though.

Listen to the offer below. Word is the White House is scared Omarosa has as many as 200 recordings.

Please, do share.

