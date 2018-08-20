Nicki Minaj ‘Queen’ Debuts #2 On Billboard 200, Blames Spotify & Kylie Jenner

Nicki Minaj has ruled the charts for so long that even she has the expectation that she should blow each time she drops. However, her latest album, Queen, made a #2 debut on the Billboard 200 charts and she blamed Kylie Jenner and Spotify for not going #1.

On Sunday (Aug. 19), Minaj spent a big part of the day unleashing blame on Jenner and Spotify disrupting her chance to debut at the top but the reasoning might be curious to some.

“Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries,” Minaj tweeted with a photo of Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD tour announcement.

She added, “My first album sold 400K. No one is doing that with debut albums now. So I’m so grateful. I lost out on 12 hours of sales and did 200K in one week after I was supposedly cancelled. I bit my tongue last #QueenRadio but I won’t On Tuesday. I love you guys so much.”

Minaj then said, “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

During a string of tweets regarding Spotify, Minaj claims the streaming service is “teaching her a lesson” for playing portions of Queen on her Queens Radio show on Beats 1 after assuming all streaming networks had the record on their platforms. Spotify and other services put up Queen after it debuted on Apple, and Minaj let fans hear the record under the assumption it was widely released. Minaj also claims Spotify took away promotion that was promised to her as a result of her playing the record via Beats 1.

“My music went up on Apple so I played it. I assumed it was on Spotify & Tidal at the same time. Spotify said that Apple tweeted fans advising #Queen was up & therefore they had to teach me a lesson. But PRAISE BE TO GOD!!!!!!,” Minaj wrote on Twitter

Minaj promises she will go into greater detail about Spotify allegedly doing her dirty on Tuesday (Aug. 21) via Queens Radio.

Photo: WENN.com