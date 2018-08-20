Cardi B ft. Kehlani “Ring,” Reeseynem ft. Chance The Rapper “What’s The Hook” & More | Daily Visuals 8.20.18

From the get Cardi B’s relationship with Offset has been tumultuous to say the least but if nothing else it’s led to some pretty heartfelt bars from the Bronx rapper.

Her Kehlani assisted visuals to “Ring” demonstrate as much as Cardi B throws on her “f*ck him” dress and gets all in her feelings while making the most of an old school pay phone. Can you spare a quarter? Gotta make a call.

Back in Chi-Town, Reeseynem links up with Chance The Rapper to make some upbeat music and get Chicago boppin’ and hoppin’ in their visuals to “What’s The Hook.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from 6lack, Amir Obe, and more.

CARDI B FT. KEHLANI – “RING”

REESEYNEM FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – “WHAT’S THE HOOK”

6LACK – “NONCHALANT”

AMIR OBE – “HOLY SH*T”

DREI ROS FT. SY ARI DA KID, REO CRAGUN & TRAY HAGGERTY – “LIT”

Q MONEY – “NEAT”

RAE & T-MAN – “THE ONE”

BANDGANG FT. SHREDGANG BOOGZ – “G.A.N.G.”

IMMO DTS – “PAINT THE TOWN”

JACK BRUNO FT. SMOKEPURPP – “DVL ON MY SHLDR”