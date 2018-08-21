Royce Da 5’9” ft. Pusha T, Fabolous, Jadakiss & Agent Sasco “Summer On Lock,” Moneybagg Yo ft. Gunna “Wat U On” & More | Daily Visuals 8.21.18

Talk about a lyricist lounge!

After dropping off one of the dopest albums of 2018 in Book of Ryan, Royce Da 5’9” comes through with a visual for one of the LP’s standout cuts in “Summer On Lock.” Featuring the likes of Pusha T, Fabolous, Jadakiss and Agent Sasco, turning up in a garage that’s packing two-wheeling riders, big boy toys, and some thick young women.

Moneybagg Yo meanwhile continues to drop visuals and his latest Gunna assisted “Wat U On” finds him cruising the streets while flashing stacks of cash and blocks of ice.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from India Love, Otis Clapp, and more.

ROYCE DA 5’9” FT. PUSHA T, FABOLOUS, JADAKISS & AGENT SASCO – “SUMMER ON LOCK”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. GUNNA – “WAT U ON”

OTIS CLAPP – “EULOGY”

INDIA LOVE – “TROUBLE”

BRNDN FT. YUNG BANS & THEGOODPERRY – “LOSE YOUR COOL”

CHUUWEE & TRIZZ – “SUPERBOWL”

JOEY PURP – “BAG TALK”

TNT TEZ – “WOK”