Wiz Khalifa Rocks A Gold Piece With Winnie Harlow’s Name

Wiz Khalifa and supermodel Winnie Harlow have been kickin’ it together for quite some time now. Even though just last month Wiz told The Breakfast Club that she was just his “homegirl,” it seems like the Rolling Papers rapper’s had a change of heart.

PageSix is reporting that at a recent performance in Atlanta, Khalifa was spotted rocking a gold nameplate piece around his neck that spelled out “Winnie.” Word? Can’t say she the homie anymore, homie. Once you wear someone’s nameplate around your neck you’re officially claimed. Especially if that someone is in the crowd watching you do your thing like Winnie Harlow was doing at the time.

It’s about time these two made it official even though they haven’t really made it official. We wonder what made Wiz Khalifa finally upgrade Winnie’s status from “homegirl” to “nameplate on the chest.”

You have to love how millionaires claim each other with gold jewelry and pieces. Us regular folk just change our relationship status on social media and hope that special someone does the same ASAP.

Photo: Getty/Prince Williams