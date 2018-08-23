9 Things We Learned From Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike on ‘The Breakfast Club’

New Edition was the R&B group that filled the soundtrack to our adolescent years with the kind of cuts that we still feel deep in our beings to this day.

Knowing that there’s still life left in their lungs, the group is gearing up for a reunion tour and though they’re only four deep right now they’re confident that a full on reunification of New Edition is on the horizon.

But for now Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about their ambitions for an upcoming tour and go on to tell the morning trio about their high school days (or lack thereof), drug use, and how Bobby could’ve been the reason Mike Tyson took his first L.

Here are the 9 things we learned from Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike on The Breakfast Club.

1. New Edition Reunion

Since Ralph and Johnny trademarked the name New Edition, the group is currently going by RBRM but they do believe they’ll form like Voltron soon and New Edition will be whole once again. That being said Bobby says he has no problems with Ralph Tresvant at all. So maybe there is hope for an actual reunion.

