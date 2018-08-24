Neek Bucks Pays Homage To Jay-Z With “Streets Is Watching” Remake [VIDEO]

When Harlem up and comer Neek Bucks suggested that he was going to be the game’s next Jay-Z, many fans brushed it off as common optimism from a rapping rookie. But no one knew that the “Love” rapper would truly follow the blueprint that the Brooklyn icon left behind.

20 years after Jay-Z and Rocafella dropped their straight to DVD flick Streets Is Watching, Neek Bucks remakes the ’98 street classic complete with original and tweaked instrumentals used on the OG soundtrack.

Speaking to Billboard, Neek Bucks explains why he went this route saying he wanted “To celebrate the [film’s] 20th anniversary and pay homage to JAY-Z, I decided to team up with Trackmasters, Tone, Poke, and give the streets something fresh,” he explains. “Mix the old and legendary with something new.”

We can’t be mad at that at all especially since Neek did a more than respectable job over these instrumentals.

Check out Neek Buck’s 20 minute mini film Streets Is Watching below and let us know if he did right by J Hova.

—

Photo: Screen Cap/Neek Bucks