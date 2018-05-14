Jay-Z’s ‘Streets Is Watching’ Turns 20, Streaming On TIDAL

Jay-Z‘s direct to video film, Streets Is Watching, just turned 20-years-old. So it should be no surprise that it is streaming on TIDAL.

The soundtrack of the same name also dropped on May 12, 1998 and it was clutch. The album featured cuts like “Murdergram,” “You’re Only A Customer” and “Love For Free.” The film is worth watching just to see Jigga methodically narrate him and Dame Dash in a gunfight just before the “Where I’m From” video.

Watch Streets Is Watching below, if you’re down with TIDAL.

—

Photo: Getty