‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Fourth DLC Pack ‘Shadow War’ Now Available On PS4

Call of Duty: WWII’s fourth and final DLC pack, Shadow War has arrived and its chocked full of goodies to hold you over till Black Ops 4’s launch.

Sorry Xbox One and PC owners you’re gonna have to wait a couple of more days, this is a timed launch. Shadow War adds three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode mission and delivers the final chapter in the Nazi Zombies storyline.

With this new pack, Matt Abbot, Lead Multiplayer Environment Artist at Sledgehammer games said via PlayStation’s blog they aimed to “push the fiction as far they could, have a lot of fun with and give the player a sense of creativity as they play.”

Shadow War’s three new multiplayer maps as described by Activision:

Airship – Fight atop a secret Airship base in the Alps, home to a docked zeppelin high above, as well as a treacherous cliff far below. Secure and hold the Airship to gain a powerful vantage point from which to control the action.

Chancellery – Oust enemy forces from their French stronghold within the Chancellery. Maintain control from courtyard vantage points, while engaging in chaotic firefights through the flanking pathways in this night-time incursion behind enemy lines.

Excavation – Battle in and around an enemy mine in Algeria. Fight up close in a devastated tank graveyard, or outsmart foes by attacking from one of many heightened rock outcroppings.

The new War Mode mission, Operation Arcane pushes Call of Duty: WWII in the world of science fiction. Players will take on the role of Allied Forces and go deep inside a secret enemy research facility located in the Austrian mountains. Your mission is to steal schematics, enemy secrets and destroy the remaining top-secret technology located in the UFO hangar bay. It wouldn’t be any fun if you didn’t get to try out any of the clandestine weapons located in the base such as new a Tesla Gun as well as the different serums along the way.

The latest DLC pack introduces Frozen Dawn, the final chapter in the epic Nazi Zombies saga. Players will once again join characters, Marie, Droston, Olivia and Jefferson as they attempt to save the world from the zombie curse once and for all. The mission won’t be easy they will face an even more powerful threat located in the depths of the secret city of Thule. Luckily for them, they will have some powerful melee weapons at their disposal to help them complete their mission. Speaking on the new toys to play within the mode, Sledgehammer Games Creative Director, Cameron Dayton adds: “We’ve got an array of melee weapons that are going to completely change gameplay.”

Last but not least, Activision wants you to be able to play with your friends even if they don’t have the DLC. Thanks to the new Party Up Access Map feature, from August 28 to October 28, Season Pass owners can invite friends to experience the Shadow War DLC even though they don’t have it. A very cool perk indeed. So what are you waiting for PS4 owners turn on that console and get cracking.

—

Photo: Activision/ Call of Duty