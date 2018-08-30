Kodak Black’s Probation Over Drug & Weed Case Officially Over

Kodak Black has to give his legal team the biggest thank you gift of all time after he was released early from jail, and now he’s got another reason to celebrate. Earlier this week, the Florida rapper‘s probation was officially declared over in connection with his drug and weed case.

The Blast exclusively reports:

On August 27, court docs were filed in Kodak’s criminal case explaining that the court is terminating his probation based on the recommendation of the Department of Corrections.

As a result, the case is officially closed.

Kodak was released from jail on August 18, much earlier than expected. His first stop was to see his mother and young son.

Back in April, the rapper was sentenced to one year in county jail even though he was facing up to 12 years behind bars. Kodak Black pled guilty to two probation violations, including driving on a suspended license and “associating with people committing crimes.”

Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, retained the services of attorney Bradford Cohen, who was able to help get Black’s violation charges dropped, including the charges of child neglect after his home was raided.

Pretty sure Cohen’s phone is ringing off the hook now.

—

Photo: WENN