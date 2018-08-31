Former ‘The Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens Seen Working In Trader Joe’s

Geoffrey Owens, an actor who rose to fame as part of the cast for NBC’s hit program The Cosby Show, appears to have fallen on hard times. Owens was seen recently working at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s and looking less like the suave character he played on the show.

The Daily Mail reports:

A shopper spotted Geoffrey Owens, 57, behind a till at the store in Clifton, New Jersey, where staff earn around $11 an hour.

Wearing an ID badge bearing his name, the former star wore a Trader Joe’s t-shirt with stain marks on the front as he weighed a bag of potatoes.

Karma Lawrence, 50, was grocery shopping with her wife, security manager Yanelle, 40, when she saw Owens at around 7.30pm on Saturday and snapped some photos.

The medical secretary, from Clifton, said: ‘I was just in Trader Joe’s and I said to my wife, I said, “Wait a minute, that’s the guy from The Cosby Show.”

‘She looked at him and said, “It looks like him. He’s a little heavier.”

‘I pulled up a site on the internet to look at a picture of him and said, “That is him.”

‘I have never seen him at Trader Joe’s before. I was getting a bunch of groceries and he wasn’t really looking at anybody, but he said, “Have a nice day.”

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, the boyfriend and later husband of Sondra Huxtable, and has acted recently according to Internet Movie Database om shows such as Elementary and Lucifer among others with additional work coming down the pipeline.

Acting is a tough gig when you’re not on the West Coast so maybe he’s just working at the store to make ends meet between gigs.

Photo: WENN