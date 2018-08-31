CLOSE
adidas Reveals NYC Bodega-Inspired UltraBOOSTs, Teamed With Action Bronson To Giveaway Pairs [Photos]

an adidas fan favorite is getting a bodega makeover

adidas "NYC Bodega" UltraBOOST

adidas continues to come for that number one spot and the creativity they’re displaying on their quest to the top of the mountain doesn’t cease to amaze us.

This time around adidas linked up with Queens rapper Action Bronson and took to the streets of New York in a custom food truck to hand out exclusive pairs of the upcoming adidas “NYC Bodega” UltraBOOSTs for free (we missed out!).

Coming in a special edition box and tote bag, the “NYC Bodega” UltraBOOST and UltraBOOST X running shoes combine a colorful stretch knit upper to go along with energy-returning midsole cushioning and a flexible outsole that’s ideal for the rough streets of New York City. The kicks are part of adidas’ ❤ NYC campaign we previously reported about. Now you can stomp through the streets of the Big Apple in true comfort and style.

The adidas “NYC Bodega” UltraBOOST and UltraBOOST X drop this September 4 on adidas.com and select retailers.

Check out pics of the upcoming colorways and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair come next week.

adidas "NYC Bodega" UltraBOOST

adidas "NYC Bodega" UltraBOOST

adidas "NYC Bodega" UltraBOOST

