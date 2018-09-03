CLOSE
Home > News

Man Shoots It Out With Cops Before Ice Cube Horse Race Performance

The rapper and Big3 co-boss was about to perform in Del Mar, Calif. when a man got angry because his tickets for the show weren't present at will call.

Leave a comment
Ice Cube Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Ice Cube really has some passionate fans. Ahead of a weekend performance in California, a man trying to obtain tickets for the jam at will engaged in a shootout with police in anger and got taken down promptly.

TMZ reports:

A shooting reportedly occurred Sunday in Del Mar, CA during the final lap of a horse race … and shortly before Ice Cube was set to take the stage there.

According to local reports, police were called to the Del Mar Fairgrounds where shots rang out and caused a panic. The initial shots appeared to go off near the venue’s racetrack, where TVG announcers covering a race screamed out “gunfire” live on air.

The shooting reportedly went down before Cube ever took the stage, and according to CBS8 … it was an officer-involved shooting. Citing witnesses, the outlet reports that a man who was waiting to get inside for the concert pulled out a gun and fired 3 rounds into the air. He was subdued by nearby officers with a taser at first … but was then reportedly shot when that didn’t stop him. CBS8 says witnesses believed the man to be dead.

The outlet added in an update that the suspect fired off shots in the crowd with police returning the blasts. Aside from the suspect, no other injuries were reported and the veteran rapper‘s show went on.

 

Photo: WENN

california , shooting

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Bumbershoot
T-Pain Silences Critics Over Getting Detained At Atlanta Airport For Gun
09.03.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close