Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre & Ice Cube In Connection To Suge Knight Rejected

The family of Terry Carter, the man who was slain by Suge Knight in the 2015 hit-and-run incident on the set of Straight Outta Compton, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dr. Dre and Ice Cube. The judge in the case has rejected the complaint, stating that the former N.W.A. members had no control of the actions of Knight nor did they have much involvement in the altercation that led to Carter’s death.

THR reports:

The filmmakers had hired Cle “Bone” Sloan as a technical adviser to assist in security, and when Knight appeared at base camp, Sloan confronted Knight and directed him to leave. After a verbal altercation, Knight did. Sometime later, a meeting was arranged at the parking lot of a nearby fast-food restaurant. Carter, a local businessman and somewhat of a mediator, was there. When tensions escalated, Knight hit his gas pedal, and for his actions, he’s due to stand trial for murder in September.

Meanwhile, in a civil lawsuit, Carter’s family alleged that NBCUniversal, Dre and Ice Cube were negligent and liable for wrongful death. The complaint was amended a couple of times, and Carter’s family struggled to articulate why the film producers should be held responsible for Knight’s actions. The theories put forward included that the filmmakers knew of Knight’s criminal history, his hostility to Dre and Ice Cube, and had negligently supervised Sloan, who was alleged to be a “known gangster and criminal with a more than ten-year history of ill will with [Knight].”

The California appeals court agrees with the trial judge in seeing a lack of foreseeability.

Even accepting the allegation that Sloan and Knight had violent tendencies toward each other, the opinion states “it still is not enough to permit a judgment that it would be foreseeable that a third party like Knight would harm a mediator at a meeting — particularly one [like Carter] who was, as plaintiffs allege, ‘well-respected’ by the third party.”

Yeah, that wasn’t going to fly on its best day.

No comments have come forth as of yet from Cube or Dre regarding the matter. Suge Knight is set to stand trial for murder this coming September.

