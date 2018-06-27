Ice Cube’s Big3 Announces Legalization Of CBD (Cannabidiol) For Players

Ice Cube’s Big3 already kicked off its second season with much fanfare and now the fledgling league has another milestone to celebrate. On Monday (June 26), Big3 approved the use of cannabidiol, or CBD, for its players in order to combat pain and other ailments.

CBD has emerged in the news of late due to its purported claims of treating a number of pain and conditions, undergoing rigorous studies that have been medically confirmed. For those unfamiliar, CBD is derived from the cannabis plant but does not induce the high associated with marijuana but instead offers all the healing properties and benefits. As a result, Big3 is the first professional sports league to approve of CBD usage among its players.

Other big news for the league includes the hiring of Hall of Fame coach Nancy Lieberman, who will lead the Power squad, with a core of Corey Magette, Cuttino Mobley, and Glen Davis. NBA legend Clyde “The Glide” Drexler was the Power’s former coach, moving to the front office as Big3’s commissioner. Lieberman was the first woman to coach in the NBA’s developmental league, and just the second female assistant coach in NBA history.

Given that many of the Big3’s top stars might have a little gas left in the tank but might need longer recovery times, the league conferred with professionals in the medical marijuana industry to see how CBD’s addition to pain and anti-inflammatory regimens could be of note. Additionally, CBD is seen as a far safer and less addictive alternative to opioids.

—

Photo: Getty