Ice Cube Wants Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett & More For Big3

The Big3 basketball league made a big splash in 2017 in its inaugural season with its unique 3-on-3 half-court approach the game with the addition of NBA veterans to its roster. The eight-team league is back for season number two, and Ice Cube, the co-founder, and creator of the league has his fingers crossed that Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce will join his league’s ranks.

The Blast reports:

Ice Cube was in NYC when he was asked about which 3-man squad he thinks will be the team to beat in the Big3. He says Gary Payton‘s “3 Headed Monsters” aren’t playing around, but also gives props to “Power” and “3’s Company.”

When asked about who he wants to bring on board, he definitely has his mind set on Bryant, Pierce and KG. The “Friday” star has talked about getting the three former NBA ballers together under his organization, but now adamantly says, “They’ll be there one day.”

The Big3 is going bigger this year with the yoked-up Mike Bibby, Metta World Peace, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Amar’e Stoudemire, Steven Jackson, and many more former NBA hoopers will be showcased. Coaches Charles Oakley, Rick Mahorn, George Gervin, and Gary Payton make up a star-studded coaching corps in the league as well.

—

Photo: Getty