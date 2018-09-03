Troll With A Heart: Tekashi 6ix9ine Visits Dying Fan In Hospital

While Tekashi 6ix9ine has carved out a reputation as a rapper who lives for trolling and beef, there’s also a soft side to him as well. A fan suffering from stage four cancer wanted as one of his final wishes to meet the “Fefe” rapper and he came through in a major way.

“YESTERDAY I received a call after my performance… That a human being last wish was to meet me… it’s nothing I can write to make it hit deeper then what it is …. This beautiful kid has stage four terminal brain cancer…. his heart is so pure so full of joy,” Tekashi wrote on Sunday (Sept. 2) via Instagram.

He continued with, “I fell in love with this kid in seconds. Yesterday we took the time to get to know each other, play games, sing.. We ate, laughed, and learned a lot. I got the honor to pay franklins family monthly Rent for a year to help them with financial funds during this hard time.”

Along with paying the rent and gifting the boy with a ring and a huge stack of cash, Tekashi also blasted out the family’s GoFundMe page to ask his supporters to donate as well.

Wow, who knew? Beautiful stuff.

—

Photo: Instagram