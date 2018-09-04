Accident?: Nicki Minaj Flashed Her Nipples At Made In America

Nicki Minaj was Sunday night’s headliner at the annual Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. Besides performing a gang of her hits, she all blessed the crowd with some inadvertent, allegedly, nipple slippage.

They put on see thru pasties on me while heading to stage. I just KNEW they were my normal (non see through ones) chile… ummmm they were not! 😩 https://t.co/8m4Cxiqtzp — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 3, 2018

Reports Page Six:

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper, who headlined the Philadelphia show, endured multiple wardrobe malfunctions during her performance Sunday.

“They put on see thru pasties on me while heading to stage,” Minaj tweeted. “I just KNEW they were my normal (non see through ones) chile… ummmm they were not!”

Minaj seemed to brush off the nip-slip snafu during her performance, telling the audience, “You know what? Let’s go at it. They all saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight,” before going in on a rendition of “MotorSport.”

Minaj is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions and suffered a clothing catastrophe during the 2014 Video Music Awards when she had to hold her dress together.

Minaj has been in the game for a long minute so you would think such a blatant wardrobe snafu wouldn’t happen.

So we have to ask, was it an accident, or was it on purpose? Let use know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com