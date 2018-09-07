T.I. Signs With Epic Records, Drops 2 New Songs

The Kang has a new recording home. Today (Sept. 7), Epic Records announced that it has signed Atlanta rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris, who just so happened to drop a couple of new songs.

The two new tunes are the Bangladesh-produced “Jefe,” featuring Meek Mill, and “Wraith,” featuring Yo Gotti). Both tracks are scheduled to appear on Tip’s forthcoming new and tenth album, Dime Trap.

The rapper, actor and activist’s last studio album, Paperwork, was released four years ago via Columbia Records. Epic is also a Sony label, so the move is lateral, but nevertheless provides Tip with a fresh start.

Dime Trap is due out later this year on Epic/Grand Hustle. Listen to “Jefe” and “Wraith” below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls