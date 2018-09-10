UFC’s Darren Till Calls Snoop Dogg A “F*cking B*tch” After Losing To Tyron Woodley

Snoop Dogg is a big sports fan so it shouldn’t come to anyone’s surprise that he, like many others, were glued to their sets to watch UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley deliver an exquisite fade against the dangerous Darren Till. Till, who is white, lost in epic fashion while Uncle Snoop watched and has ignited a bit of a beef between him and the fighter.

Via Instagram, Snoop shared a clip of him watching the fight and, in classic D-O-double-G fashion, used some expressive terms as Woodley got top position on the taller Till and issued a ground and pound for the ages before slapping on a high-level D’Arce choke submission.

“Whoop his motherf*ckin’ ass” and “F*ck Donald Trump” were among some of Snoop’s highlights from his excitable commentary. However, Snoop, who has been training in MMA just like fellow stoner brother Wiz Khalifa, probably confused Till with known Trump supporter Colby Covington.

Considering Snoop’s universal appeal, it didn’t take long for his praise of Woodley’s beatdown to reach the camp of Till, and he had a handy little message for the Long Beach rapper and media personality.

“Sh*t happens, well done @twooodley. You will all see me very soon! @snoopdogg you’re a f*cking b*tch, F*ck You,” Till wrote in an Instagram post.

At 25 and just one loss on his record after the weekend, Till us primed to hoist the belt one day. Snoop, who is 21 years Till’s senior, most likely does not want the Octagon smoke but don’t expect the Doggfather to take the jab lying down.

In other news, Tyron Woodley said in his win that he and Wiz Khalifa have a new song coming soon.

