Tom Ford Debuts Cobalt Blue Lipstick Shade Inspired By Cardi B

Despite the drama that went on at New York Fashion Week, Cardi B is staying focused on her brand and bag. The “Bickenhead” rapper and mom to Kulture Kiari now has her very own Tom Ford lipstick shade.

Elle reports, “The beauty brand unveiled the latest Lips & Boys collection backstage at its Spring/Summer 2019 show (where Cardi sat front row). As usual, the lipsticks are named after people—and Tom Ford Beauty announced a cobalt blue shade named “Cardi” on Instagram. It’s fittingly a shade made for risk-takers and bold beauty lovers.”

Cardi B hit Instagram to thank Tom Ford and Tom Ford Beauty, adding in the brief message that she’s “so excited for this and what’s to come!!” Want to cop her lipstick? Chances are you’ll run into some trouble, as she also posted:

Cardi B joins a long list of notable names who’ve been honored with their very own Ford lippie, including Naomi Campbell, Dakota Johnson, and more.

Photo: WENN