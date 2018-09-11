Queen Radio: Nicki Minaj Claims Cardi B Built Her Career Off “Sympathy & Payola”

After the show Cardi B and Nicki Minaj put on at NYFW, fans and critics alike tuned into Queen Radio to hear Minaj talk about what went down. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper had a lot to say about the near brawl, as she addressed Cardi B’s claims that she’d disrespected her as a parent.

In case you missed it, the “I Like It” rapper hit Instagram earlier this week with this message about her beef with Nicki Minaj.

“I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. I am not a clown,” Minaj responded on Queen Radio. “That’s clown shit. Telling the world that someone said something so you don’t look dumb is clown shit. You knew when that footage came out you were about to look fucking dumb.”

Likes from Nicki Minaj that might have been the straw that broke the camels back with Cardi pic.twitter.com/pAEELMbUgU — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 8, 2018

Minaj also claimed the whole ordeal was super embarrassing. “I was a part of something so mortifying and humiliating to go through a bunch of upper-echelon people who have their lives together,” she said. “The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliating it all felt because of how we made ourselves look.”

Minaj hurled insults at the rising star throughout the episode, claiming Cardi B built her career on “sympathy and payola.” She also insinuated that she had to have sex with DJs to get her songs played. “Who are you angry at, sweetheart? Do you know what it’s like to sit in your room for hours writing raps? You came into my fucking culture. I never had to fu** a DJ to play my songs,” Minaj commented.

Click here to listen to the intense episode in full.

Photo: Getty