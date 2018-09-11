SoundCloud Makes It Easier To Discover New Music By Introducing Personalized Playlists

Gaining access to SoundCloud’s massive music catalog just got easier for users of the popular music streaming service thanks to its latest feature.

Yesterday (Sept.10), SoundCloud announced its new SoundCloud Weekly Playlist. The personalized playlist which updates every Monday will feature music from SoundCloud’s unique catalog of mixes, DJ sets, original tracks and more. The service will compile the playlist full of emerging artist and global superstars in a simple playlist based on the artists and will track users likes, what songs they listen to the most and shares.

In a statement, SoundCloud added:

“Each week, SoundCloud Weekly playlists will feature music from millions of unique creators–multiple times more than are featured in playlists on other streaming services–giving creators a powerful new avenue to grow their play counts, followers and careers on SoundCloud first.”

Speaking on the streaming services newest feature, SoundCloud’s Chief Executive Officer, Kerry Trainor stated:

“SoundCloud has the largest, most diverse music catalog ever assembled. SoundCloud Weekly draws from our global creator community to deliver a simple, personalized music experience that connects more creators with new listeners than ever before. Our commitment to giving more creators more ways to be discovered is why what’s next in music is first on SoundCloud.”

The new feature is live and can be accessed at the top of the home screen via the latest versions of the SoundCloud app on iOS, Android or the web. SoundCloud is definitely making it easier for the up-and-coming artists to get their music out to as many ears as possible. SoundCloud rappers everywhere rejoice this was for you.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty