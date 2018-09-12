Young Thug Reportedly Turns Himself In After Grand Jury Warrant Is Issued In Georgia

Things are not looking great for Young Thug. As we previously reported, Thugger is facing eight felony charges stemming from his Georgia arrest in September of last year and now, the rapper has reportedly turned himself in.

On Monday, Sept. 10, TMZ reported that a grand jury warrant had been issued for his arrest in DeKalb County. According to XXL, Thugger is now in custody.

“Young Thug appears to have turned himself in to DeKalb County authorities in Georgia after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest,” the site reports. “Today (Sept. 11), jail documents show he was booked around 2:30 p.m. on five counts of violating the state’s controlled substance act. He’s currently in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.”

He was originally charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and weed, as well as possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, codeine (2 counts) and a firearm. In true Thugger fashion, he left this message for fans on his social media:

Photo: Getty